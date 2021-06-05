Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 280 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Dodge & Cox increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,515,000 after buying an additional 495,391 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after buying an additional 1,225,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,629,000 after buying an additional 416,656 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,158 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.80%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

