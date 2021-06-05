5,000 Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 78,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 59,606 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 47.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,207,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,257,000 after purchasing an additional 387,048 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 131,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.89. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,608. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.