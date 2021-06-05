Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $283,000 in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $52,897,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $54,947,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,411,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $18,659,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $16,592,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $25.19 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

