General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,484 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 7.1% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in General Motors by 116.3% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $37,281,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

General Motors stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.