Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $19,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $303.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.92.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,097,676 shares of company stock valued at $593,477,986. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

