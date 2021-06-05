Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 28.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 104,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $35,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $159.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.