The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,097,676 shares of company stock worth $593,477,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

EL stock opened at $303.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.92.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

