-$0.50 EPS Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Vivint Smart Home reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vivint Smart Home.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth $726,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after buying an additional 552,687 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VVNT stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.