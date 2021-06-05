Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 1.93%.

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.69 million, a PE ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 0.93. Hooker Furniture has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.