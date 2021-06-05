Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKIMF shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.20. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

