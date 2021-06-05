China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.49.

SNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC raised China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,886,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 571.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.89. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.27 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $1.9844 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

