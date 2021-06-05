Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

ZURVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

