Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.17. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.