Head-To-Head Contrast: EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and EQT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 6.05 $121.82 million $0.47 21.28 EQT $3.06 billion 1.96 -$967.17 million ($0.19) -112.89

Black Stone Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT. EQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Black Stone Minerals and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 0 1 1 3.50 EQT 0 1 14 0 2.93

Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.33%. EQT has a consensus target price of $20.21, indicating a potential downside of 5.76%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than EQT.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 23.23% 12.19% 7.17% EQT -28.97% -0.06% -0.03%

Risk and Volatility

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats EQT on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 55,987 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

