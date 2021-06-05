Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) & The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ: CDAK) is one of 196 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Codiak BioSciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Codiak BioSciences Competitors -22,838.38% -121.87% -32.56%

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million -$91.67 million -1.49 Codiak BioSciences Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 23.85

Codiak BioSciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Codiak BioSciences. Codiak BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Codiak BioSciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Codiak BioSciences Competitors 1112 4420 9750 185 2.58

Codiak BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.22%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 39.32%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

