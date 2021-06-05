4,657 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Purchased by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI opened at $101.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $101.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.19.

