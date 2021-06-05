Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Invests $505,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after buying an additional 2,377,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,833,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

