Head-To-Head Analysis: BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) & DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BIT Mining and DraftKings, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A DraftKings 0 6 21 0 2.78

DraftKings has a consensus target price of $68.46, indicating a potential upside of 36.03%. Given DraftKings’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Risk & Volatility

BIT Mining has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DraftKings has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.0% of DraftKings shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BIT Mining and DraftKings’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $3.34 million 96.32 -$34.21 million N/A N/A DraftKings $614.53 million 32.84 -$1.23 billion ($2.76) -18.24

BIT Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DraftKings.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95% DraftKings -133.84% -49.11% -34.51%

Summary

DraftKings beats BIT Mining on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites, direct app downloads, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

