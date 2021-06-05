FYDcoin (FYD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $871.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $978,766.34 and approximately $871.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000872 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000089 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 571,130,769 coins and its circulating supply is 543,448,812 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

