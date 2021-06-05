Verasity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28.70 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $71.54 million and approximately $28.70 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 55.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,958,106,613 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

