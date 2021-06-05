iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $32,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $227.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

