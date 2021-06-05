Barings LLC Sells 73,485 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,485 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 449.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 158,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 55,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.35. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

