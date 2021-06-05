NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 303 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.9% during the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 144,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 95,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

CARR stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

