NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $245,000 in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in SRAX by 636.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SRAX by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRAX opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SRAX, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $127.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a negative net margin of 165.90%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that SRAX, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRAX. B. Riley increased their price target on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on SRAX in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on SRAX in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

