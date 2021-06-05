9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 666 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $149.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

