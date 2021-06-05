Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Head-To-Head Survey

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 23.80% 12.40% 1.18% Cincinnati Bancorp 21.90% 11.56% 2.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.65 $8.94 million N/A N/A Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.20 $3.16 million N/A N/A

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates eight branches offices, including four branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, three branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and a loan production offices in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill in Ohio, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

