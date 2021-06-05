Critical Contrast: GAN (GAN) vs. The Competition

GAN (NASDAQ: GAN) is one of 81 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GAN to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get GAN alerts:

This table compares GAN and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million -$20.22 million -41.07 GAN Competitors $7.17 billion $1.52 billion 43.92

GAN’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GAN and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67 GAN Competitors 873 3634 7682 256 2.59

GAN presently has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 68.25%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 10.65%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -46.37% -12.65% -11.05% GAN Competitors -15.70% -17.77% -3.59%

Summary

GAN competitors beat GAN on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its Coolbet.com website, as well as a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.