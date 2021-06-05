Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.42. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

