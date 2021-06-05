Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Etsy by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Etsy by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Etsy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.87.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $164.18 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

