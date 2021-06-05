Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $948,000 Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 523,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,614,000 after acquiring an additional 150,748 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $271.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,091.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.05. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $168.38 and a 1 year high of $306.46.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

