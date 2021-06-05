Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $1.14 Million Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,433,000 after buying an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $62.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.