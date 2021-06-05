Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $64.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

