Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.03. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $98.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.