Keystone Financial Group Boosts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,066,000 after buying an additional 1,130,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,028,385,000 after purchasing an additional 854,403 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 541.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,663,000 after purchasing an additional 633,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,219,000 after purchasing an additional 291,574 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 449,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 279,110 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $132.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.06. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

