Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 39,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 277.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 95,082 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 421,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 620,672 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 139,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 18.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.