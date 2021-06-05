Keystone Financial Group Invests $207,000 in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $15,979,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 316,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 242,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,211,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.26. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $41.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.73.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

