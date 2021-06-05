Keystone Financial Group Lowers Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,718 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of DDD opened at $30.00 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.15.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $565,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

