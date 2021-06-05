Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,948 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,342,000 after buying an additional 41,658 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,697,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,082,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,874,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF opened at $191.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $135.92 and a one year high of $192.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.05.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.