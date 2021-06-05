Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 17,921 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 431.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.37.

NTAP stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

