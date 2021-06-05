Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,881 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,633 shares of company stock valued at $16,053,251. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

