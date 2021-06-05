Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 13,520 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

GDX opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.48. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

