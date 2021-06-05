Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $641,920.00. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Insiders have sold 1,385,070 shares of company stock worth $97,096,386 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW opened at $75.72 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

