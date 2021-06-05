Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $132.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.28. The company has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.19 and a beta of 1.45. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

