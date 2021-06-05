$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Pure Storage reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSTG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

