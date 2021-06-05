TheStreet Upgrades Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) to C

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $488.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Mogo had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter worth $15,833,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter worth $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

