Abyss Token Price Reaches $0.0151 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00077483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00025684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.75 or 0.01018520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,637.49 or 0.10129527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00053812 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ABYSSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.