Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

