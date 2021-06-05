ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 1,059 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,059 shares in the company, valued at $45,282.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $549,394.56.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $112,038.10.

On Thursday, April 8th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $665,046.72.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $44.20 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion and a PE ratio of -1,104.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $13,448,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

