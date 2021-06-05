Hyper Finance (HYFI) One Day Volume Tops $1,012.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded up 23% against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $1,012.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00067470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.28 or 0.00296729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00245857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.01151830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,974.71 or 1.00436782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

