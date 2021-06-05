Wealthlocks (WLT) Achieves Market Cap of $40,189.66

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Wealthlocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wealthlocks has a market cap of $40,189.66 and $368.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wealthlocks has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00067470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.28 or 0.00296729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00245857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.01151830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,974.71 or 1.00436782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wealthlocks Profile

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,981 coins.

Buying and Selling Wealthlocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wealthlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wealthlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wealthlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

